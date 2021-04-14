Kogi police nab three suspected armed robbers, recover single barrel gun

By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
FILE PHOTO

The Kogi State police command has arrested three armed robbers and also recovered single barrel gun at Ogidi in the Kogi West Senatorial district of the state.

The three suspects are Gidion Zaccus 45, Medupin Joseph 24 and Afolabi David 20.

The command public relations officer, DSP William Aya, in a press statement issued, on Wednesday, said that the arrest was made possible following the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, Ede Ayuba Ekpeji, to all the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, operational and tactical Commanders as well as intelligence officers to secure public places and guaranteed a safe and secure environment for all.

“The Operatives of Operation Puff Adder II attached to Iyara Division received a report that on 13/4/2021 at about 22:00hrs, three armed men invaded a POS shop at Ogidi, attacked the operator, inflicted injury on him and forcefully collected unspecified amount of money from him

“Consequent upon the report, the Operatives of Operation Puff Adder II promptly swung into action through intelligence-led operation, trailed the suspects to their hideout and had them arrested. Items recovered from them include one single barrel gun, phones.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of the investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police reassures members of the public of the commands level of commitment in synergy with other security agencies in the state to ensure adequate protection of lives and properties.

“He calls on the public to sharpens their power of observation and volunteer credible and timely information on the activities of criminal elements in the state.”

