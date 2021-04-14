Speeding driver kills teenage boy in Anambra

An unidentified driver of a Toyota Camry car with registration number KJA 172 CE, killed a male child crossing the road opposite Oyi Police Divisional Headquarters Nteje, in Oyi local government area of Anambra State.

Florence Edor, the Sector Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State Command, who confirmed the accident, said, six people were involved in the crash comprising of (1male adult, 1 female adult 2 male Children and 2 female children).

According to her, “One male child crossing the road was knocked down by the speeding Camry car, and was rushed to Chira hospital, Awkuzu by FRSC rescue team from Nteje Unit Command, he was later confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. His body has been deposited at Wisdom Mortuary, Nteje.

She said the State Sector Commander, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, while sending his condolence to the deceased family, he emphases on the need for motorists to exercise patience and avoid unnecessary speeding, especially in built-up areas. He reminded them to always use the recommended speed limit of 50klm/hrs in built-up areas.

Pedestrian should always use provided pedestrian bridge or the safest means when crossing the road and avoid any form of distraction while crossing the road he said.

