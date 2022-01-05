Kogi police arrest three kidnappers, recover twelve cows

Kogi State Police Command has arrested three suspected kidnappers and recovered twelve cows in Kogi State.

This was contained in a press statement issued, on Wednesday, by the Police Public Relations Officer,

Kogi State Police Command, DSP William Ovye Aya, which was made available to newsmen.

The statement read as follow: “On the 4th of January 2022, based on intelligence tip-off on criminal hideouts along Auchi-Okene road, consequently, the Divisional Police Officer, Okene Division, Muhammad Nasir ISA promptly swung into action, mobilized his team and moved to the scene and arrested three suspects namely; Mohammed Shehu, Idris Suleiman and Abubakar Ibrahim.

“The suspects confessed belonging to a gang terrorising Okene and its environs. Items recovered from them include; One Dane gun, two Cartridges, food items and the sum of N45,000. The investigation is in progress

“Suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of the investigation.

“In another development, the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, attached to Okene Division in intelligence-led operation in collaboration with the Professional Hunters Association along Okene-Lagos road, on Monday, intercepted and recovered twelve cows suspected to have been rustled.

When the suspects sighted the security forces, they abandoned the cows and ran away. Efforts are on to trail suspects with a view to apprehend them to face justice.

