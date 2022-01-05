Police nab 3 Chinese, 1 traditional ruler, 21 others allegedly working with bandits

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command of the Nigeria Police on Wednesday bursted an illegal mining site in Azam village, a neighbouring community in Nassarawa State, arresting three Chinese nationals, a traditional chief, and other culprits.

In a statement made available to pressmen via the Public Relations officer of the FCT Command, ASP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday said the feat was achieved through operation “Safe G-7”, a joint security team of seven states namely; Kogi, Niger, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the FCT Police boss; “Majority amongst the arrested suspects were from the various bordering states, confessing to have enjoyed unfiltered cooperation with the head of the local community who was immediately taken into custody alongside the arrested suspects.

“The three male Chinese national Suspects arrested in connection to the offense will be officially handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service, with a view of establishing their immigration status in Nigeria.

“Upon arrest, exhibits recovered included: Refined and unrefined gold, two gold weigh scales, criminal charms, seventeen mobile phones, four motorcycles, two dane guns, shovels, cutlasses, two pumping machines, one generator, substances suspected to be Cannabis, and other forms of hard drugs.

“The two suspects linked with the possession of the aforementioned drugs will be handed over to the NDLEA. An investigation is ongoing and upon completion, suspects will be charged to court.”

