Kogi: PDP expresses shock over Supreme Court judgment

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed shock over the judgment of the Supreme Court affirming the election of Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2019 Kogi State governorship election.

A statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, the National Publicity Secretary, in Abuja, on Monday, maintained that even though it accepts the verdict of the Supreme Court, as the apex court in the land, “the judgment fell short of the expectation of the majority of the people of Kogi State and Nigerians in general, who collectively looked up to the court to remedy the manifest injustices, manipulations, violence and killings that marred the election.”

The party added: “Indeed, the judgment had not inspired hope in our national quest to ensure that our elections are violent-free as well as deter unpatriotic individuals who resort to violence and killing to gain access to power, as heavily witnessed in the Kogi election.

“However, as a law-abiding party, we call on the people of Kogi state and Nigerians at large, to remain calm, yet undeterred in their quest for the entrenchment of the credible electoral process in our country.

“Our party deeply mourns all those who were gruesomely murdered as well as commiserates with all victims of the violence that was unleashed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 2019 Kogi governorship election.”

The PDP also commended the resilience of the people of Kogi state in pursuing the recovery of their mandate to the very end.

“Such commitment is a demonstration of the undying determination of the people to defend their choice of leadership to the end,” adding that the party will continue to stand with the people of Kogi state “as they weather the insensitive and anti-people government in Kogi State.”

The PDP charged the people not to allow the judgment make them lose hope in the nation “but rather remain united in their commitment, as good citizens, toward entrenching democratic values in our country despite the odds.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE