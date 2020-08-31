Lawmaker begs Secondus to reverse senate bye-election disqualification

The member representing Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency of Cross River State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe has appealed to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to reverse his disqualification to contest the party’s primary for the Cross River North senatorial bye-election.

In a petition he submitted at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja on Monday, he appealed to the party boss to use his office “to redress and reverse the politically motivated injustice done to me after my clearance.”

He said he had complied with the party guidelines in the purchase of nomination and expression of interest forms and had been duly screened, cleared by the party’s screening committee for the election and consequently, issued a clearance certificate.

He said: “Strangely, however, the appeal panel, ostensibly acting on a script claimed to have received a petition from one Pius Awah and on that basis purportedly disqualified me from contesting the primary election.

“May I quickly add that the ground of my purported disqualification is not only absurd but also a gross violation of both the party’s constitution and the guidelines for the conduct of the primary election and a decision taken in bad faith against me.”

He pointed out that whereas going by the party’s constitution, only an aggrieved aspirant can write a petition to the appeal panel, the person that wrote against him was not an aspirant and thus, has no competence to complain about him.

Jarigbe urged the party National Chairman to uphold his clearance by the screening committee, reject and reverse “the malicious, contrived and ultra vires” appeal panel report and to direct the panel to retract the alleged defamation of his person.

