Kogi mine collapses, kills two, others injured

•Govt orders stoppage of illegal mining activities in the state

By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Two miners have lost their lives at a mining site in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Tribune online reliably gathered on Monday that the incident occured when two workers were killed on the spot when where they were mining collapsed while others were seriously Injured.

However, the Kogi State government has directed the stoppage and operation of miners using crude methods of mining in the state.

The State Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Natural Resources, Engr Bashiru Gegu, issued the directive when he visited Omelewu Village, in Imane, Olamaboro Local Government Areas that harbours Exodus Mining Company Ltd and Ara Minerals Integrated Nigeria Ltd for an on-the-spot assessment of the incident.

The commissioner decried the ways of mining by citizens in the local government as unacceptable.

Gegu directed the two companies that are into coal mining in the area and the citizens of the community who have resulted in mining coal illegally, using the cadastral unit of the two companies without their consent to stop immediately.

The commissioner sympathised with the family of those that lost their lives owing to the collapse of illegal mining activities in the area, stressing that they should use modern ways of mining so as to avoid further occurrence.

He added that the Kogi State Government has directed the Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to investigate and bring to book any erring citizens found engaging in illegal mining activities.

 

