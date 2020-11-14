Kogi LG polls: APC’ll win 100% -– Gov Bello

The Kogi State, Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has assured candidates, stakeholders and supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that the party would record one hundred percent win in the forthcoming Local Government Polls on December 12, 2020.

He made this assertion in Lokoja during a meeting he held with all the Chairmanship, Vice Chairmanship and councillorship candidates of the party in the presence of party loyalists in Lokoja.

The Govenor said his administration has always won all elections one hundred percent for the ruling party since his assumption of office, noting that the December 12th election would not be an exception.

The Govenor, who directed that all would – be Council leaders in the twenty-one Local Government Areas of the State be women, stated that his government was creating a legacy of trust and confidence building in the ability of women to lead in public office.

According to him, no stakeholder would be left behind in the scheme of things, but made it clear that his government would not allow a situation where some major political heavyweights would take advantage of office holders and office seekers by making them to unjustly part with their resources.

The Govenor said his government was prepared to make a statement through the LG poll, hence the decision of the APC to make all Vice Chairmen women, stressing further that there was need to work the talk of carrying women along in the political process in the country.

The Governor, who added that the party would follow all legal procedures in achieving its goals concerning women involvement, stated that it was also a practical demonstration of the Affirmation Action on Women by the Beijing Protocol.

While warning those that would be given important office responsibilities in various Local Government Areas against any form of lawlessness or acts capable of causing disaffection amongst supporters and other office holders, he noted that where such is found, those responsible would be made to face the wrath of the law in accordance with the regulations guiding APC.

He thanked the Chairman of the APC in the state and other party officials in all wards and LGAs, saying that without them, the party’s victory would not have been possible, and reserved special recognition and praise for APC faithful across the state for their continued support and loyalty, assuring them that he would not let them down.

In his own remarks, the Deputy Govenor, Chief Edward Onoja had thanked everyone who gives the party the support that has made it strong in the state, and thanked Govenor Bello for his unwavering commitment to the cause of the APC.

In his remarks, the Senator representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, Senator Smart Adeyemi had also thanked the Governor for his progressive and visionary leadership, saying his love for women and commitment to seeing them occupy important offices in the state, was worthy of emulation by his colleagues across Nigeria.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE