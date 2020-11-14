Kogi inaugurates implementation committee on ’Confluence University of Science & Technology’

The Kogi State government has inaugurated a 13-man implementation committee for the actualisation of the establishment of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, Adavi Local Area of the state.

CUSTECH was recently recognized and approved by the National University Commission (NUC).

The committee was inaugurated by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr (Mrs) Folashade Ayoade, on behalf of His the state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, thanked members of the Ad hoc committee for their dedication which had facilitated the prompt recognition of the institution by the NUC.

The SSG urged the committee members to justified the confidence reposed in them as they offer more dedication towards the prompt commencement of activities in the institution.

She reaffirmed the commitment of the governor to continually support the implementation committee with all the needed assistance that would ease and hasten their assignment.

In his remarks, the Committee Chairman, Prof. Muhammed Salihu Audu, assured the governor that the committee would do its best to justify the trust reposed in them by the State Government.

Audu stressed that the committee would deliver on their assignment within the next two to three months as expected, owing to the fact that school activities would commence in 2021.

The chairman further affirmed that the institution would meet international standard and compete favourably with academic activities of other institutions both nationally and internationally.

Speaking with newsmen after the inauguration, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon Wemi Jones, commended the governor for the gesture, saying ”this is the moment we have all been waiting for”.

Jones noted that the inauguration of the CUSTECH implemention committee by the governor just few days after the NUC granted its approval, speak volume on the direction His Excellency is taking the state to technologically.

The Commissioner streesed that with this level of zeal by His Excellency, he forsee Kogi State becoming the technological hub of the country in no distant time.

He, therefore expressed the deep appreciation of the ministry to His Excellency for the courageous steps taken so far towards the establishment of the institution, adding that the state would be better for it because science and technology remained the bedrock of the world economy.

He assured the committee members of the support of the ministry in ensuring that they delivered on their mandate within the shortest time.

