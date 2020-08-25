Kogi guber: Supreme Court slates Aug 31 to decide Wada, Yahaya Bello’s fate

The Supreme Court on Tuesday has slated Monday, August 31, to deliver judgement in the appeal brought before it by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engr Musa Wada and his party, challenging the re-election of Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the November 16, 2019 governorship election held in the state.

The Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal had, in a concurrent judgment affirmed Yahaya Bello’s re-election on the grounds that Wada and his party failed to prove the allegations of electoral malpractices in their petition challenging Yahaya Bello’s re-election.

Dissatisfied with the two judgments of the lower courts Wada moved to the Supreme Court for the setting aside of the concurrent judgements of the Tribunal and that of the Court of Appeal.

But, the seven-member panel of justices of the apex court, headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad on Tuesday fixed August 31 for judgment after parties in the appeal adopted their various written briefs.

Details later

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s Economy Shrank By 6.10% In Q2 2020 — NBS

NIGERIA’S Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in real terms declined by -6.10 per cent (year-on-year) in Q2 2020, thereby ending the three-year trend of low but positive real growth rates recorded since the 2016/17 recession. This is according to the second quarter (Q2) GDP report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday. When compared with Q2 2019, which recorded a growth of 2.12 per cent, the Q2 2020 growth…

Mailafia Sues Police, Shuns Invitation

FORMER deputy director, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia, has taken the Nigeria Police before the Plateau State High Court, asking the court to restrain the police from inviting him to appear before the Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Force Investigation Department, Police Headquarters, Abuja. After two consecutive invitations and interrogation by the Department of State Services (DSS) over hi