UNILAG Senate withdraws suit challenging Babalakin’s removal of Prof Ogundipe as VC

The Senate of the University of Lagos, (UNILAG) has withdrawn an application filed at the National Industrial Court challenging the sack of the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

In the suit, marked NICN/LA/283/2020, the UNILAG Senate kicked against the move by the university governing council to sack Ogundipe and his replacement with Prof. Theophilus Soyombo as the acting VC.

Defendants in the suit included the varsity’s governing council, former Pro-Chancellor, Dr Wale Babalakin (SAN), Registrar, Mr Oladejo Azeez, Soyombo and Ogundipe.

The Senate had sought a court declaration that Ogundipe’s removal by the governing council via an August 12, 2020 letter, was not procedural, null and void.

It also prayed the court to restrain Soyombo from parading himself as UNILAG acting VC.

The Senate through its counsel, Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN) had on Monday filed an application to discontinue the suit.

Speaking on the reason for the withdrawal, Osipitan disclosed that the decision to withdraw the suit was prompted by the latest developments in the matter.

The Federal government had on Friday suspended both Babalakin and Ogundipe and reversed Soyombo’s appointment as acting VC.

As a replacement to the suspended Babalakin, President Buhari appointed John Momoh as acting chairman of the governing council of the University of Lagos while the varsity’s Senate on Monday nominated Prof. Folasade Ogunsola as the acting VC.

