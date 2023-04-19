A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Usman Okai Austin has called on all aggrieved members, especially those who contested against Sen. Dino Melaye, to embrace peace as this will help the party to emerge victorious at the November 2023 gubernatorial election in the State.

Okai gave the advice in a statement signed Monday in Abuja.

“A factionalised PDP will find it difficult to win elections in Kogi State in 2023. Fortunately, we have time to heal wounds and mend cracks.

“The national headquarters and the leadership in the state have to delve in, bring everybody together, unite everybody genuinely if the party must regain power,” he said.

He tasked Sen. Dino Melaye to ensure immediate establishment of strong reconciliation committee to reach out to aggrieved members and other aspirants who contested in the just concluded Primary.

He also emphasised the need to reconcile aggrieved members to ensure a united house before the November election as this is pivotal to the victory at the poll,

“Kogi 2023 Governorship means a lot for the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in terms of rebuilding the party, the resolution should go beyond window dressing.

“He also tasked the leadership of the party not to leave the job alone to the candidate.

“The basic duty of a political party is not only to win elections but to ensure harmony amongst its teaming members.”

He added; “The governorship election cycle in November may appear far, but it is not quite so. Every minute inches closer towards the election. So the PDP should hit the ground running and do the needful”.

The PDP chieftain, however, charged his party to focus on rebuilding and strengthening the party ahead of the governorship election.





Okai also tasked the national leadership of the party to take necessary steps to intervene in the overall interest of PDP in the State.

