Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) is seeking to curtail the transportation of illegal and harmful items through motor parks across the country.

The Union said the Association has warned members not to be involved in the transportation of any harmful goods in addition to the launched RTEAN Marshall that has the mandate to bring sanity to all motor parks in the country.

According to a statement by the RTEAN National Principal Organizing Secretary, Alhaji Abdurrahman Olayinka Olanikijipa, the Union will report anyone trying to transport illegal and harmful goods through the parks to the police.

“On the 18th of August, 2022 RTEAN Marshall intercepted 8 guns billed to delivery to Kano at Zuba Motor Park and immediately reported the matter to Zuba police station”.

The statement further said Chairmen of 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have re-elected Amb. Musa Muhammed Maitakobi as the 10th National President of RTEAN.

“RTEAN Delegates from 36 States and FCT converged in Abuja and unanimously passed a vote of confidence and re-elected Executive National President and 45 others members of RTEAN National Executive Council (NEC),

“Thereby, RTEAN state Chairmen pledge their total loyalty to Maitakobi’s Leadership in his effort to carryout positive reform in the Transport sector and tackle all forms of thuggery in the motor parks”.

The statement noted that the “Council has been satisfied with the leadership style of Maitakobi who embraces all and sundry irrespective of Religion, Tribes, Gender and has also recorded alot of success in the organisation.

“Within 2 years of assuming office, Maitakobi has launched the Traveller’s Insurance Scheme, and Traveller’s cashless Application knows as Karrygo to enable passengers pay Transport fares inline within CBN policy” the statement revealed.