Kogi govt disburses N6.3bn for infrastructure at CUSTECH

By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State Government has disbursed the sum of 6.3 billion naira to contractors handling projects at the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo who said the disbursement is to ensure speedy completion of ongoing projects at the University.

“I have been reliably informed by the Commissioner of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Mukadam Asiwaju Idris Asiru that contractors handling projects at the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara have been mobilized with a little over 6.3 billion naira for the Infrastructure needed at the University.

“The heavy outlay is in tandem with the determination of the State Government to spend 30 percent of her entire budget on education, especially, the development of Science and Technology as several billions of naira have also gone into the Prince Abubakar Audu University Teaching Hospital, Anyigba.

“In a couple of weeks, the State Government will also release billions for the remodeling of Secondary Schools across the State. Technical Colleges will be prioritized in the scheme,” Fanwo said.

He stressed that the contractors are already on site to ensure timely completion of those “mega projects” at CUSTECH.

