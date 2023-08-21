The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kogi local government has revealed that the suspended Executive Chairman of the Council, Abdulkareem Isah Sanni, popularly called ECOMOG, was sacked as the Special Adviser on Corporate Affairs to Governor Yahaya Bello.

Reacting to the purported claim by the former appointee that he resigned his appointment, a prominent stakeholder of the party in the area, Mallam Abubakar Haruna Koto, said it was a mere face-saving, having been found wanting over alleged involvement in criminal activities while in office.

Last year’s suspension of Sanni from office as Chairman was a sequel to a resolution by members of the 9th Kogi State Assembly presided over by the then Speaker, Prince Mathew Kolawole, who read a letter from Governor Bello indicting the council boss of alleged criminal activities.

The House unanimously resolved to suspend Abdulkareem Sani pending the outcome of the Department of State Service (DSS) investigation of the allegation.

While on suspension as the Council Boss, Stakeholders pleaded for his engagement in governance, which the Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, graciously accepted.

According to Haruna Koto, who is also the Leader of the APC in zone A of the local government, the embattled Sanni preempted the report of the investigation committee and claimed to have resigned his appointment as a Special Adviser to the Governor on Corporate Affairs.

An investigation revealed that embattled Sanni has been hobnobbing with one of the opposition political parties in the state, where he has been promised a juicy political appointment.

The stakeholder, however, expressed gratitude to God for distancing persons of questionable character from the All Progressives Congress, APC, noting that already the Kogi local government is a no-go area for other parties.

He urged the peaceful and progressive-minded people of Kogi local government to remain resolute and focused and avoid violence despite provocations before, during, and after the election.

While he enjoined them to be united and vigilant, he advised against rumours being peddled around by those he called enemies of society.

He maintained that the APC and its candidate, Ahmed Usman Ododo, are set to take the entire state by storm, ethnic, religious, and sectional agendas notwithstanding.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

Mali, Burkina Faso deploy warplanes to Niger Republic, meet on response to ECOWAS military threat

AMID mounting pressure by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore civilian rule in the Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and…

FG appoints 11 new CMDs for federal medical facilities

Federal Government has appointed 11 new Medical Directors for the Federal Government established Medical Facilities in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Biggie pulls another twist, introduces 4 new housemates

During the Sunday live eviction show of BBNaija, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu unveiled a new twist that…

Employment racketeering at FCC

IF there was any scintilla of doubt that the civil/public service in the country is a cesspit of corruption, the recent scandalous revelations of…

Messi becomes most decorated footballer after winning record 44 titles

Following his Leagues Cup title wins with Inter Miami, Argentina captain and World Cup winner, Lionel Messi has..