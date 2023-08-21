The newly sworn-in Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mammam, and the Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, have assumed duties, expressing commitment to revamping education.

There was wide jubilation by the staff of the Federal Ministry of Education and supporters of the Ministers to welcome the duo to the Ministry soon after their swearing-in by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday.

The Ministers were received in office by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Andrew David Adejo, and other heads of education parastatals and agencies, amongst others.

Speaking, Mammam solicited the support of Nigerians in order to bring about the desired change in the education sector.

He noted that once the education sector is fixed, every other thing would work perfectly in the country since the Education Ministry is the foundation of all.

Mamman said expectations were huge for the sector, adding that President Tinubu is resolutely committed to turning the tide around.

Until his appointment by President Tinubu as Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman was the Vice-Chancellor of Baze University and had also served as the Director-General of the Nigeria Law School from 2005 to 2013.

Mamman, who was conferred as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2015, is a recognised member of the Board of Benchers.

Earlier, the Minister of State, Sununu, sought for cooperation and understanding of Nigerians, especially the Ministry staff to improve the standard of education.

The Permanent secretary pledged to cooperate with the Ministers for a successful operation.





