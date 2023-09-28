Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y Suleiman, has commended the judgement of the Bauchi State Election Tribunal that upheld his election as member representing Ningi central constituency.

The Tribunal in its judgement delivered on Thursday in Bauchi dismissed the case filed by Arch. Khalid Abdulmalik Ningi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the declaration of the Speaker as the winner of State Assembly election for Ningi Central Constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for lacking in merit.

It also affirmed the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y Suleiman.

The Speaker expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for giving him yet another victory against the opposition. He also commended the Tribunal for its verdict which is a testament to the fact that the judiciary will always uphold justice without fear or favour, saying this will continue to strengthen democracy not only in Bauchi State but the Country in general.

Rt. Hon. Abubakar commended his legal team led by Barr. AG Idris and Barr. Jonathan Adams for their professionalism, dedication and high level of skill and experience which led to the overwhelming victory at the Tribunal.

He called on his opponent, Arch. Khalid Abdulmalik Ningi whom he described as his brother and ally to once again join hands with him in moving Ningi Central Constituency to greatest height of development and in the development agenda of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad.

The Speaker also expressed gratitude to the people of Ningi Central Constituency for reelecting him to serve them for the second term and pledges to redouble his effort in bringing more dividends of democracy to the Constituency as contained in a statement by Abdul Ahmad Burra, Spokesperson to the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly.

