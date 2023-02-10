Yekini Jimoh – Lokoja

The Kogi State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon Wemi Jones, has described as absolute falsehood a report making the rounds in some sections of online media that Governor Yahaya Bello has reportedly ordered the sack of Kogi teachers who are not APC supporters.

Hon. Jones in a statement issued to newsmen in Lokoja, while reacting to the purported report, described the news as “fake, baseless and a figment of the imagination of unscrupulous individuals masquerading under the guise of opposition with the intention to create disaffection amongst teachers and workers in the State”.

The Commissioner said as a matter of fact, the State Government is about to release the list of 1,500 successful applicants to be employed as Teachers in the State Secondary Schools in the first phase of an ongoing recruitment exercise for teachers, describing the report as one from the pit of hell.

The Commissioner explained that it would interest the authors of the sponsored report to note that in the just concluded transparent exercise carried out to recruit teachers in the State, nobody was asked to show his or her party membership card, “whether he is APC or PDP, rather, for everybody that was interviewed, what mattered was whether the applicant possessed the requisite qualification to be a teacher in the State or not”.

He described the misinformation as one too many by the opposition, saying “the report was not only illogical but also one laced with lies and vendetta while wondering why the opposition would go so low to paint the State Government black for no just cause”.

The Commissioner said at no time was any directive issued to Local Government Chairmen as contained in the report to compile names of Teachers not sympathetic to APC, noting that the present administration was one that had placed premium on recruitment and improvement of the welfare of Teachers and workers in general.

While pointing out that just recently the Leadership of NULGE and NLC in the State publicly commended the State Government for the release of promotion, payment of promotion arrears for teachers and other workers benefits in the state, he described those behind the misinformation as enemies and agents of Lucifer whose trade in stock was to cause destruction and disaffection amongst the peace-loving teachers and workers in the State.

