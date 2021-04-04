Kogi commissioner donates health centre to community

Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, has donated a health centre to his community, Itakede -Ide in the Mopamuro council area of Kogi State.

The health centre which was personally built by the commissioner was commissioned by the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, who was represented at the occasion by his Chief of Staff, Pharm Jamiu Asuku.

Aside from the health centre, the commissioner had some months back graded the community road to make it motorable amidst other infrastructural development he has donated to the Federal Constituency.

Speaking at the commissioning and handing over of the health centre to the State Primary Health Care Centre Development Agency, PHCDA, for its management.

Fanwo said he was moved by the health challenges of the community hence the premium he placed for the quick completion of the health centre for the community.

“Last year I was about developing my parcel of land as my personal building when on a particular day, there was an outcry in the community that a particular person was sick and needed oxygen. before he could be rushed to the council headquarters in Mopa which is about 20 km from the community the person had died.

“I resolved that day, that such will not happen again in my community. Hence I set aside the idea of building a house for myself to first address the health challenges of the community. The result is what you are seeing today.

“This health centre has nebulizer, phototherapy sections, and can even handle surgery. I am delighted that it has become a success story.

Fanwo said political office holders owe a call of service to their community and must contribute their own quota by ensuring that their community have the best of infrastructural facilities.

“This projects is my way of giving back to the community that raises me. What you see today is the beginning of greater things from me to the community,” he said.

The Representatives of the governor, Pharm Jamiu Asuku, lauded the commissioner for the huge impact he had made especially in his many personal donations and contributions to the community.

He said Fanwo has reawakened the spirit of community development in him, urging other political office holders to emulate the gestures.

“No commissioner in this administration has done any project singlehandedly like this for his community. It takes a man with a heart of gold to do this kind of project.

“I am taking this as a challenge to do same for my people and I urged others in the GYB cabinet to emulate Fanwo.”

