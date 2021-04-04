Easter: Cleric urges Christians to always trust in God

Christians have been urged to always trust God on his promises, no matter the situations and circumstances they go through.

The Bishop of Kwara Diocese, Rt. Reverend Sunday Adewole, gave the admonition in his Easter message, titled, ‘The Difference His Resurrection Makes’ at the Cathedral of St. Barnabas, Sabo-Oke, Ilorin.

Bishop Adewole, who said that the resurrection of Jesus Christ strengthens faith in God’s promises, added that it brings hope of eternal life and gives assurance of eternal hope.

The cleric assured that God’s power of resurrection that brought Jesus Christ out of the grave will do great wonders in the life of worshippers and stressed the need to truly know Jesus Christ and the power of his resurrection.

He said that Christians need to remain resolute and firm in their fellowship with Christ, even in their suffering.

Bishop Adewole, who said that Jesus resurrection establishes hope for all the hopeless, including the reconciliation between the dead saints and the living ones, added: “that nothing on earth is truly permanent, including earthly positions, except eternity with God.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded 1,114 COVID-19 Infections Last Week, Lowest In Four Months

In the past two weeks, Nigeria recorded 3,414 new COVID-19 infections, which is the lowest the country has recorded since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic in December.

In the penultimate week, (March 7 – 13), there were 2,300 cases, a reduction when compared to the 2,817 recorded in the previous week’s (February 28 – March 6)…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…Easter: Cleric urges Christians to always trust in God

Easter: Cleric urges Christians to always trust in God