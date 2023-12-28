Issues of peace and security are interwoven and must not be toyed with by leaders if the economic improvement of followers are paramount.

Hon. Justice Josiah Majebi, Chief Judge of Kogi State, made this assertion when he received traditional, community and religious leaders who felicitated with him at his residence in Ageva, Okene during the Christmas celebration.

They paid homage to the Hon. CJ in both official and personal capacities representing their respective groups.

They appreciated the Chief Judge for the improvement they said they have noticed in the state’s justice delivery system since he assumed office, particularly in the area of location of courts closer to the people.

They also thanked and commended the CJ for his participatory leadership style.

The Ageva, Obehira and Ozuma communities specifically recalled his swift response and intervention that restored their water supply in the communities when it broke down.

Appeals were made for employment to which Justice Majebi said his wish was for Nigeria to overcome her problem of seeming intractable unemployment.

He said the judiciary presently lacks the resources to undertake employment but assured that as an interested person in the growth of youth, as soon as there is improvement in the fortune of the judiciary the Judicial Service Commission would open its employment portal.

He enjoined the leaders to constantly dwell on the benefit of ensuring peace to their followers stating that the value of a peaceful environment translates to development enjoyable by the youth who are the workforce of the society.

He said the leaders should continue to place emphasis on proper upbringing of children to have a productive and peaceful environment devoid of criminalities and rancour-free while appreciating their visits.

