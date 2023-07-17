The Kogi State House of Assembly intends to collaborate with other Houses of Assembly through peer review to strengthen cooperation for national development.

This announcement was made in a press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Yabagi Mohammed.

During a familiarization visit to the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abdulmalikk Mohammed Sarkin-Daji in Minna, the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Umar Aliyu Yusuf, expressed the importance of collaboration among the legislative arms to promote unity and overall development through effective lawmaking.

The Speaker expressed gratitude to the Speaker of the Niger State Assembly for his warm hospitality and pledged to reciprocate the gesture when Rt Hon Sarkin-Daji visits Kogi State.

He commended the Niger State Assembly Speaker for his courageous stance within the Speakers’ Conference in Nigeria, noting that his people-centred approach aligns with his own legislative policies.

The Speaker also appreciated his colleagues in the Kogi State House of Assembly for the opportunity to serve and the continued support they have shown him. He described the Kogi State legislature as a united entity, consisting of brothers and sisters working for the progress of Kogi State.

Hon Suleiman Danladi Aguye, the member representing Lokoja/Kogi (Kotonkarfe) Federal Constituency, praised the host Speaker for his amiable personality and expressed his desire for the Kogi State House of Assembly to reciprocate the warm reception by hosting the Niger Assembly Speaker in Kogi.

The Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Rt Abdulmalik Mohammed Sarkin-Daji, expressed gratitude to his guests and referred to the Kogi Assembly Speaker as a brother with similar attributes.

He acknowledged Rt Hon Yusuf as a unifying figure, considering the number of legislators present on the visit, and urged him to involve his colleagues in all aspects of governance.

The Niger Assembly Speaker appealed to the members of the Kogi Assembly to support their Speaker, recognizing his dedication to their best interests.

Accompanying the Kogi Assembly Speaker on the visit were members representing Lokoja I and Ofu State constituencies, Hon Bin-Ebaiya Shehu Tijjani and Hon Seidu Amodu, among others.





Other speakers, including members representing Ajaokuta and Kogi State constituencies, Hon Jibril Abu and Hon Idris Aliyu, expressed their gratitude to the host, emphasizing their comfort and sense of belonging since their arrival in Niger.

