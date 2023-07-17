The Association of Rural Surgical Practitioners of Nigeria (ARSPON), Oyo State Chapter, has successfully conducted a three-day free surgical outreach for underprivileged residents of Igbo-Ora, in Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of Oyo State, who were suffering from various ailments requiring surgical operations.

During the outreach, the team of surgeons performed surgeries on 69 individuals, including adults and children. The 7th edition of the outreach, which took place at Olugbon Medical Centre from July 14 to July 16, featured free hernia screenings and surgeries, lump surgeries, as well as health talks.

Additionally, a workshop was organized to enhance the skills of the medical experts who participated in the exercise.

Speaking on the development, HRM Oba Jimoh Titiloye, the Olu of Igbo-Ora, expressed gratitude to the medical practitioners for their selfless service to humanity, particularly the less privileged who cannot afford the expenses of medical treatments.

Addressing the occasion, Dr G.S Ogunsina, the State Chairman of ARSPON, stated that the medical mission has been dedicated to improving the well-being of vulnerable individuals at the grassroots level, and he appealed for more support to sustain the initiative.

Dr. (Mrs) Oyebola Adekola, the National President of ARSPON, represented by the National Vice-President, Dr A.O. Adeoye, commended the stakeholders who contributed to the success of the outreach. She advised medical practitioners to continue fostering unity and working harmoniously for the progress and success of the association.

“The main objective of the outreach is to assist individuals who lack access to healthcare services due to various reasons, as some people have underlying ailments and suffer silently due to a lack of funds to cover medical expenses. We urge all critical stakeholders to support this mission,” she said.

The chairperson of the opening ceremony, Alhaja Modupeola Bajaj (aka Iya Bajaj), urged governments at all levels to provide free quality healthcare for people who cannot afford medical bills.

Mr Stephen Dauda, the Marketing Manager of Health Insurance in Oyo State, emphasized that the agency’s mandate is to ensure that health insurance is available and accessible to all residents of the state. He also cautioned against patronizing quacks and unauthorized hospitals.

The CMD of Olugbon Medical Centre, Dr Rasak Olawale Tijani, commended the dedicated efforts of the participants and encouraged medical practitioners to continue building synergies among themselves.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to God and ARSPON for the health intervention.

