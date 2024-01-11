The Kogi State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege as the new Auditor-General for local government.

He was confirmed during the house plenary session held in Lokoja.

The new Auditor General for Local Government, who has served as the Personal Assistant to the governor-elect Alhaji Usman Ododo, was nominated by the outgoing governor of the State, Yahaya Bello.

Speaking to Assembly correspondents shortly after the lawmakers confirmed him, the new Auditor General for Local Government said he would ensure there was no fraud in the system.

He also promised to sustain the template used by his predecessor to move the office to the next level.

He said, “I want to assure you that we will build on the success of Alhaji Usman Ododo who just left office. All the templates that he used, we are going to consolidate on them and make sure that the office is taken to the next level.”

Meanwhile, a bill to repeal and reenact the Customary Court of Appeal Establishment Law 2008, and a bill to repeal and reenact the Kogi State Area Courts Law 1991 and other matters connected therewith have scaled through second reading in the Kogi State House of Assembly.

