A housewife, Sa’adatu Ayuba, has urged a Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court, to dissolve her 27-year-old marriage to her husband, Jalija for alleged impotence.

The petitioner got married to Jalija in accordance with Islamic law in 1997 and was blessed with five children ages 25, 22, 14, nine, and seven.

“I got married since I was 16 years old, I have never been with any other man before my marriage.

Related Posts No Content Available

”Since two years ago, I have been having misunderstandings with him because he got a girlfriend outside our marriage.

” He has not been functioning as a man, I am tired of the situation and his attitude and want a divorce in the interest of justice,” she said.

In his response, Jalija said the petitioner’s allegation was false saying he had no girlfriend.

”I married another wife and I am performing perfectly as a man, the lady I married has one child for me, we got married in her village,” he said.

He added that he had been playing his husband’s role to the petitioner as a real man.

The petitioner, however, faulted her husband’s claim saying that the woman in question was his girlfriend.

She said that she was not aware that her husband got married to the woman.

The judge, Malam Saminu Suleiman gave the couple one week to settle the matter amicably and adjourned the matter until Jan.17 for feedback.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PROFILE: Top 10 richest men in Africa 2024

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE takes a look at the most enterprising individuals in Africa, according to the…

How FG, Senators, contractors are handling Tinubu’s N200m palliatives — Sen Karimi

Details emerged on Sunday on how members of the National Assembly struck a deal with President Bola Tinubu to…

Bayelsa: Why we married our four-year-old child to 54-year-old man — Parents

A parent has stated why they married their four-year-old child to a 54-year-old man in…

Nigerian makes top 10 highest-earning content creators for 2023

From June 2022 to June 2023, the 50 richest content creators earned a total of…

Foul stench of Buhari’s corruption and Betta Edu

In a June 23, 2020, article titled “Sabiu Yusuf’s Fat Bank Accounts that Shocked CBN Governor” where…

Joshua to fight ex-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in…