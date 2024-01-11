Kogi state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has reiterated its resolve to punish all members who worked against the interest of the party in the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.

The party also assures loyal members who staked their lives for the party to emerge victorious that they have nothing to worry about as the party is ready to reward them handsomely.

The Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello, made the disclosure on Wednesday during the submission of the report of the Election Review committee inaugurated three weeks ago.

The chairman commended the committee for their painstaking work on the terms of reference of the assignment and assured them of implementing the report to the letter.

He promised critical stakeholders and members who work assiduously for the success of the party, assuring that, their efforts would be handsomely rewarded.

While presenting the report to the chairman, the co-chairman of the committee, Bashir Abubakar Gegu noted that the committee met all the stakeholders and members and was able to get relevant information useful to the committee.

He added that the committee in their efforts to meet all concerned members sat even as they were able to meet all the concerned members across the state.

He called on the party to consider seriously the issue of logistics, Security, mobilisation, and early release of funds to ensure seamless election in the future.

The committee advocated for discipline of erred members and to reward those who worked hard for the success of the Party.

Recall that some members of the APC were accused of working for the opposition parties in the last election which necessitated the setting up of the review committee.

The committee had the speaker of the House of Assembly RT Umar Aliyu Yusuf as chairman while Dr Usman Ogbo Salisu served as the secretary of the committee.

