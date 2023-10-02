The spokesman/Director, Media and Publicity, Kogi All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Council, Hon. Kingsley Femi Fanwo has assured of justice for the murdered APC supporter killed in Koton-Karfe last Friday.

The Kogi State APC Governorship Campaign Council in a press briefing on Monday assured that the APC woman who was allegedly killed by alleged supporters of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) won’t die in vain.

Addressing newsmen, Hon. Fanwo said “Our Candidate for the November 11, 2023 Governorship election, Alhaji. Ahmed Usman Ododo has remained uncompromisingly committed to an issue-based campaign that is devoid of violence, ethnocentric narratives or divisive tendencies”.

While pointing out that the APC Campaign has been peaceful, uniting and a true reflection of the enduring legacies that have kept the party at the apex of political performance in our state.

According to Hon Fanwo, “the APC Governorship Candidate has been engaging in an issue-based campaign that entails tailoring promises, assurances and social contract with the peace-loving people of the state, wants the people of the state to be convinced by the legacies of the system he served in, his promises of consolidation and continuity, his antecedents and competence, as well as his message of unity”.

“We have invited you today to brief you on certain developments as we race to November 11, 2023. Chief among them was the gruesome murder of an unarmed woman at Kotonkarfe by people suspected to be the armed thugs of the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Alh. Muritala Yakubu Ajaka. While we commiserate with the family and the entire people of Koton-Karfe”

“We call on security agencies to ensure that those who threatened to kill and went ahead to kill have undoubtedly declared war on the Nigerian state, whose responsibility it is to protect the poor woman who was killed by bullets from the barrels of the SDP riffles”.

“It is on record that the SDP Candidate already said the Commissioner of Police was not aware of his rally. The rally was a satanic ambush on the peace-loving people of Koton-Karfe, leaving in its wake, the blood of an innocent woman whose only sin was belonging to the All Progressives Congress”.

“We call on the supporters of our party to remain calm as security agencies are trusted to ensure that killers don’t walk freely without consequences”.

“The Kogi State APC Campaign Council will await the full reports of the security agencies”, said the initial statement of the Police authorities has been reassuring.

“There must be justice for the murdered soul. It is high time Kogites call the blood-sucking campaign of the SDP to order. Elections are won on the ballot and not via the bullet. Even in the face of glaring provocation, our party and our campaign will remain peaceful and play according to the rules of the game”.

“The unguarded, inflammatory and acidic statements of the SDP candidate, Alhaji. Muritala Yakubu Ajaka on national television have not gone unnoticed. What is of surprise to us is how he gets away after calling a whole ethnic group “a common enemy”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE