Hakeem Gbadamosi – Akure

Police in Ondo are on trail of a cutlass-wielding commercial driver who assaulted medical personnel on duty at the Mother and Child hospital in Akure, the state capital, over the death of his five-year-old boy.

The middle-aged man went berserk after the doctors confirmed the death of his son after attending to the boy but could not save his life because the parents did not bring him to the hospital on time.

An eyewitness explained that the five-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital around 11 pm and was immediately put on life support but gave up some few hours later.

He said the father who was devastated by the news of his son’s death, went into his vehicle, and bring out a short cutlass and beat one of the nurses on duty with it before descending on the doctor.

The development paralyzed activities at the hospital as medical personnel and patients ran helter-shelter to escape being injured by the commercial driver who went berserk.

.The witness said ” the young boy was attended to by the medical personnel on duty, even without demanding any money and the boy was put on life support.

”The father of the child was later told to pay the sum of N8,000 but unfortunately during that process the child gave up,”

“It was gathered that the boy had been sick for almost six months and his parents have been treating him at home, until the situation was out of hand and they rushed him to the hospital at the eleventh hour”

A staff of the hospital also explained that the parents did not visit the hospital on time, saying the stomach and the scrotum of the boy was swollen when he was admitted.

She said a black substance was waste extracted from the boy’s nostrils, indicating that he had been given some concoctions alien to his system.

She, however, said the management of the hospital had to call the police when the father started chasing everyone on sight, and all activities were suspended.





She said the angry man was not bothered b the presence of the police officers but later took the remains of the boy to his vehicle and left without being arrested.

Most of the staff of the hospital did not report back to their duty post over fear that the angry man might return to the hospital.

All attempts to speak to the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmi Odunlami, were not successful as her contact could not be reached as at press time.

