Buhari approves reappointment of Omar, Ndagi as BOI directors

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Buhari approves reappointment , Buhari digital economy auction,Buhari pleads for , NOCSON FG rejects military , 2023 elections: We won't allow manipulation in any form, Buhari insist, Buhari lauds NASENI, Buhari tasks NIPSS, Your failure to provide, Oil-producing states derivation refunds,Buhari rural roads Katsina,Military action alone, Buhari seeks Senate's , FG issues travel , $1b looted funds, Buhari names Lauretta , forfeiture to the United States government of the sum of $460,000 by , forfeiture to the United States government of the sum of $460,000 by the flag bearer of the party, Bola Tinubu. the flag bearer of the party, Bola Tinubu.FG trains 50, Insecurity: Stop fueling embers of discord, Buhari urges Nigerians, Buhari commissions Nigeria, We were used, Huge demand for Nigeria's , Nigerian election must, Buhari trade South Korea,Federal Medical Centres Bill 2022 , Nigeria youths innovation Buhari,climate change CD FG,Rush to site of Anambra boat mishap, Buhari pledges FG, Abacha siphoned $5bn to West, Education: Striking unions complicit in undoing our investments, Peace Accord: Buhari hails Jonathan's role in 2015 polls, issue-based campaigns, Exclusion will ridicule Buhari, security to attract investors, Law student sues Buhari, Nigeria's energy transition plan, President Buhari's visit to Imo, Buhari okays FG's takeover of Gombe Airport, Oil theft illegal, Buhari hopeful of RNA vacinces, Buhari condemns murder of cleric , Chad Republic's stability in Nigeria’s interest, Appointment of new AGF, Athletes expectant as, More accurate census possible in 2023, CASSON bill grants full assent at last , Buhari extols Perm Sec, Buhari greets ace journalist, Ohanaeze Buhari insecurity South-East,Buhari okays N24b , indirect jobs agric projects  ,We have made progress on insecurity, We'll ease judges' working conditions, New NDDC Board to be announced soon, Lawmakers call for Buhari's impeachment, Buhari appoints RMAFC Secretary, Buhari seeks Senate confirmation, Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure, Buhari has done everything necessary , Nigeria's unity, Catholic priest's murder, Buhari approves N3bn special intervention, Buhari mourns Kemi Nelson, My agric reforms policy, I will leave no inheritance for my children, package for low income nations, Kuje correctional facility attack, investment in infrastructure aim at business, Buhari nominates new ministers, Nigeria to participate in scheduled CHOGM in Rwanda, Tinubu absent as Buhari, Buhari grants approval for, FGN launches stream, Find means to get, Inflation: Why we can't, Buhari gets 10-year, President Buhari assents, Sabotage responsible for fall, Buhari inaugurates National, Buhari presides over
Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Mallam Shekarau Dauda Omar as Executive Director, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) for the second tenure of four years.

Mallam Omar, whose first tenure expires on March 5, 2023, will now serve for another four years.

According to a statement from the bank, Mallam Omar, who is currently Executive Director, SME, has repositioned the directorate through remarkable expansion of the portfolio and marked improvement of the risk assets quality.

President Buhari also approved the appointment of Ms Mabel Ndagi as Executive Director, effective March 19, 2023. Ms Ndagi will be replacing, Mrs Toyin Adeniji, an Executive Director, who retires on March 18, 2023, after serving her second and final term in office.

The statement said, “Ms Ndagi, currently General Manager, Government and External Communications of the bank, has served diligently for over 16 years.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…

Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy

LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…

FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts

THE Federal Government is putting final touches to all necessary mea- sures to stop cash withdrawal from federal, state and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…

Reps Probe Crude Oil Sales Over $2.4bn Revenue Loss

The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate the allegation bothering on the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue accruing from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export from 2014 till date…

 

You might also like
Latest News

Buhari seeks Senate’s approval to borrow N819.5 billion as supplementary budget…

Latest News

Nigeria is lucky to have you as President, Tinubu tells Buhari

Latest News

NASENI boss to be sole recipient of national honour at next FEC ― Buhari

Latest News

Buhari promises to deploy 5 spraying aircraft, tractors, others across the country

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More