Buhari approves reappointment of Omar, Ndagi as BOI directors

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Mallam Shekarau Dauda Omar as Executive Director, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) for the second tenure of four years.

Mallam Omar, whose first tenure expires on March 5, 2023, will now serve for another four years.

According to a statement from the bank, Mallam Omar, who is currently Executive Director, SME, has repositioned the directorate through remarkable expansion of the portfolio and marked improvement of the risk assets quality.

President Buhari also approved the appointment of Ms Mabel Ndagi as Executive Director, effective March 19, 2023. Ms Ndagi will be replacing, Mrs Toyin Adeniji, an Executive Director, who retires on March 18, 2023, after serving her second and final term in office.

The statement said, “Ms Ndagi, currently General Manager, Government and External Communications of the bank, has served diligently for over 16 years.”

