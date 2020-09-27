Kingmakers seek court injunction restraining Oluwo from sacking them

As the crisis between the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi and the kingmakers of the ancient town festers, the latter have approached an Osun State High Court, sitting in Iwo, seeking an interim injunction restraining the monarch from removing them.

No fewer than 13 of the kingmakers last week forwarded a petition to Governor Gboyega Oyetola, demanding for the dethronement of Oba Akanbi over what they termed gross misconduct and other misdemeanours.

However, 12 of the kingmakers on Friday approached a State High Court, seeking for an injunction restraining the monarch from relieving them from their positions.

The kingmakers in a suit numbered HIW/M.18/2020 dated September 25, 2020, sought an order of the court to restrain Oluwo or his agents from removing them from their chieftaincy positions or replace them with new appointees.

The motion ex parte which was supported by a 22-paragraph affidavit deposed to by the Oosa of Iwoland, Chief Yekini Orobinmpe was in pursuant to order 39 of the State High Court amended ( civil procedure) rules and section (6) (6) (A&B) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended).

The kingmakers alleged that Oluwo, having been conscious of the petition written against him, dated September 9, 2020, had resolved to replace them with other persons, thus, the need for the court to intervene to protect their legal rights.

Other kingmakers allegedly listed to be replaced are Chiefs Rafiu Muraina Olorunlanpe, the Balogun, Fatai Alani Olaoye, Onto, Ganiyu Kazeem Ayinde Jagun and Basiru Ajani Akinsola, Olukotun.

Others are Chiefs Lamidi Morufu Oyeleke, Odofin, Suraju Bello, Onju, Lateef Ishola, Agoro, Moshood Amoo, Asape, Rasaki Akanmu Tijani, Olukosi and Amoo Olaosebikan Taiwo, Aro.

According to the application filed by their counsel, Barrister John “that all the applicants are kingmakers in Oluwo of Iwoland Chieftaincy. And being kingmakers felt aggrieved by the gross misconduct of the respondent (Oluwo) and unanimously wrote a petition to the governor of the state for the removal of the respondent.

“That by so doing, the applicant’s action is constitutional in all ramifications. That the court makes an order of interim injunction restraining the respondent whether by himself, agents, servants and privies from removing the applicants from their positions as Oosa, Onto, Balogun, Jagun, Oloya, Olukotun, Odofin, Onju, Agoro, Asape, Olukosi and Aro chieftaincy and replacing them with new appointees pending the determination of the motion and substantive suit.”

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

