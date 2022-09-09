King Charles III officially names William, Kate, Prince and Princess of Wales

Top News
By Tribune Online
King Charles III ,

King Charles III has named his son, the heir apparent, William as the Prince of Wales.

The monarch made this declaration on Friday at Buckingham Palace, while addressing the nation during the Remembrance Service organised in honour of his late mother, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

He said: “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Top News

Charles makes first address as king, promises to serve the nation

Latest News

Community in shock as landlord’s skeleton is found in his room 4 years after last…

Latest News

DSS recovers incriminating items, currencies from Mamu’s residence, office

Latest News

No changes in PDP governors forum as Tambuwal remains boss

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More