Killer policeman at Lagos birthday party identified as police hunt for celebrant

The police have identified the suspected drunk police officer, who killed two guests and injured others at a birthday party in the Gowon Estate area of the state, last Sunday as Inspector Mohammed Hussini.

The police in the state have also launched a manhunt for the celebrant of the occasion, simply identified as Ifeanyi AKA Obama.

The imagemaker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement signed by him on Wednesday also said that the police officer was not on duty when the incident happened.

Hundeyin in the statement said, “On Sunday, April 24, 2022, at about 2100hrs, a shooting incident occurred at La Silver Bar, Egbeda which resulted in the death of two persons and injuries to others.”

“Upon receipt of the information, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc ordered an immediate full-scale investigation into circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.”

The Lagos police imagemaker also stated that “While an investigation is ongoing, findings so far reveal that the shooting was accidental and involved an off-duty police officer, Inspr Mohammed Hussini, serving at the State Headquarters, Ikeja.”





“Findings equally reveal that the off-duty officer is a friend of the celebrant, Ifeanyi aka Obama and was not at the party in any official capacity,” the Lagos police spokesperson also stated.

He also assured that “Efforts are currently being intensified to apprehend the fleeing birthday celebrant while the officer involved is expected to turn himself in anytime soon.”

According to the police imagemaker, “CP Alabi has given firm assurances that everyone found culpable in the sad and avoidable incident will be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law.”

