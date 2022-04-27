2023: Kwara PDP clears aspirants ahead of May primaries

By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
A five-man National Screening Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), chaired by Hon. Barr. Igbawua Chile, on Wednesday, commenced screening of aspirants at the party secretariat in Ilorin.

The PDP screening committee had Hajia Nike Abdulrahman as Secretary, Barr. Abdulazeez Ibrahim, Barr. Shola Oyelade and Hon. Otunba Anu Ibiwoye as members.

Some of the senatorial aspirants of the party were on Wednesday screened and presented with certificates that qualified them to contest in the party’s primaries slated for next month.

The committee chairman, who commended the leadership of the Kwara state PDP for the peaceful process employed in the emergence of candidates for the National and State Assemblies elections, said that he looked forward to more peaceful primaries.

The national screening committee of the PDP had gone ahead to clear Senator Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim for the 2023 Kwara South Senatorial election.

Senator Rafiu, who appeared before the committee on Wednesday at the Kwara PDP secretariat in Ilorin, presented all his required documents which were duly vetted by the committee members.


He had arrived at the party secretariat alongside Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi and Hon. Isa Bawa is the PDP senatorial aspirants for Kwara Central and North, respectively.

Upon the completion of the screening, Senator Rafiu was presented with a certificate that qualified him to contest in the party’s primaries slated for next month.

