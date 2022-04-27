2023: Kwara PDP clears aspirants ahead of May primaries

A five-man National Screening Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), chaired by Hon. Barr. Igbawua Chile, on Wednesday, commenced screening of aspirants at the party secretariat in Ilorin.

The PDP screening committee had Hajia Nike Abdulrahman as Secretary, Barr. Abdulazeez Ibrahim, Barr. Shola Oyelade and Hon. Otunba Anu Ibiwoye as members.

Some of the senatorial aspirants of the party were on Wednesday screened and presented with certificates that qualified them to contest in the party’s primaries slated for next month.

The committee chairman, who commended the leadership of the Kwara state PDP for the peaceful process employed in the emergence of candidates for the National and State Assemblies elections, said that he looked forward to more peaceful primaries.

The national screening committee of the PDP had gone ahead to clear Senator Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim for the 2023 Kwara South Senatorial election.

Senator Rafiu, who appeared before the committee on Wednesday at the Kwara PDP secretariat in Ilorin, presented all his required documents which were duly vetted by the committee members.





He had arrived at the party secretariat alongside Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi and Hon. Isa Bawa is the PDP senatorial aspirants for Kwara Central and North, respectively.

Upon the completion of the screening, Senator Rafiu was presented with a certificate that qualified him to contest in the party’s primaries slated for next month.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… 2023: Kwara PDP clears aspirants ahead of May primaries

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… 2023: Kwara PDP clears aspirants ahead of May primaries

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…

2023: Kwara PDP clears aspirants ahead of May primaries