The Nigerian Customs Service, Sokoto zonal command, handed over some seized counterfeit drugs to the National Agency for Foods, Drugs Administration, and Control in Sokoto on Wednesday.

Speaking while handing over the seized items to the agency at the Sokoto zonal office, the Comptroller of Customs in the state, Comptroller Musa Omale, said the seizure is in line with the Collaboration Policy Thrust of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

The Area Controller underscores the danger counterfeit and unregistered pharmaceutical drugs pose to the nation, which he said is a global scourge with which the whole world is grappling.

He assured NAFDAC of the command’s unflinching support for its fight against counterfeit drugs.

He, however, warned smugglers to desist from the act, as the command is battle-ready to curtail the nefarious deed.

He further said, ”For control, the importation of pharmaceutical drugs through the land border is not allowed.

“The service has streamlined the importation of all pharmaceutical drugs through designated seaports and is only cleared after meeting the pre-requisite documentation.”

Drugs handed over include 450 cartons of Real Extra Tablet; 405 cartons of sex enhancement drugs; 148 cartons of condoms; 30 cartons of vernos chewable drugs; and others.

The Sokoto State Coordinator of NAFDAC, Alh. Garba Abubakar Adamu thanked the service for its unwavering synergy and collaboration towards safeguarding the lives and health of Nigerians.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FULL LIST: 45 visa-free countries Nigerian passport can travel in 2024

Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at…

How my brother and I became professor same day in same varsity —UNILORIN don

Recently, two brothers –Ahmed Oloduowo Ameen and Mubarak Oloduowo Ameen– were promoted to…

‘I expected N2,000 as my share from sale of human head we got at Saki cemetery’

Thirty-two-year-old Alli and Abdullahi, aged 35, who were the two suspects arrested by…

Why Port Harcourt refinery is yet to start production—Soneye, NNPCL Chief Comm Officer

Mr Femi Soneye is the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the…

Fear women, fair women and Minister Ojo

Betta Edu, Sadiya Umar-Farouq and Halima Shehu are the reigning women in our…

What you should know about play

ers in Nigerian 2024 AFCON team

The Nigerian football team have appeared in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on twenty different occasions. Nigeria has…