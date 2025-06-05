Crime & Court

Court jails nine Chinese nationals for economic sabotage, orders repatriation

Francis Iwuchukwu
Court jails nine Chinese

A Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced nine Chinese nationals, including two women, to one year’s imprisonment each for offences bordering on economic sabotage and financial terrorism.

Justice Daniel Osiagor delivered the judgment on Wednesday, following the defendants’ guilty plea under a plea bargain agreement with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The convicts — Zhao Xiang Hui, Liu Hai Rong, Liu Gang, Du Ji Geng, Li Dong, Huang Bo, Xhiong Zhen, Lai Rui Feng, and Deng Wei Qiang — were each fined N1 million in addition to their custodial sentences.

The court further ordered their repatriation to China upon completion of their prison terms.

The EFCC had arrested the convicts on December 10, 2024, during a massive raid on a building on Oyin Jolayemi Street, Lagos.

Over 700 suspects were apprehended during the operation, which targeted a suspected cybercrime and economic sabotage syndicate.

During proceedings, counsel for the EFCC, Nnemeka Omewa, informed the court that the defendants had opted for a plea bargain, which the commission found acceptable.

ALSO READ: Mokwa flood: Tinubu, govs urged to take preventive steps, design action plans

Counsel for the defence, Folarin Damela, also confirmed the arrangement and urged the court to adopt it.

Justice Osiagor thereafter read the amended one-count charge to the defendants, to which they all pleaded guilty.

The charge accused them of accessing computer systems in December 2024 with the intent to destabilise Nigeria’s economic and social structure.

It further stated that they employed Nigerian youths to commit identity theft and impersonation for financial gain.

The court ruled that their prison terms should commence from December 10, 2024, the day of their arrest.

Additionally, the judge ordered the forfeiture of all items recovered from the convicts — including furniture, laptops, and other computer gadgets — to the Federal Government.

Justice Osiagor also mandated the Nigerian Immigration Service to deport the convicts after they serve their sentences.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Tinubu and Shettima mourn Aminu's death Ex-minister, Prof Jibrin Aminu, dies at 85
Next Article Bill to end Vice President, Oke-Ogun Ijebu Ife-Ijesa states, Reps receive requests for creation, Reps committee wants NECO UI 22 others excluded, bill proposing legal backing, Reps committee grills works ministry's permanent secretary, Islamic Law in constitution, We didn't summon FCT Minister, Reps ask 11 airline operators Rep member, Akin Alabi sets record, presents 10 bills in one week, Reps pass Independent Candidacy bill through second reading, Reps task FG to safeguard 0m Nigeria’s orbital slots, Reps consider bill to increase derivation fund, Reps pass bill for establishment of National Honours Award commission, Reps seek stiffer sanctions for Banks over unauthorised transactions, deductions, Reps step down motion seeking to rescind Tinubu's decision on Niger Delta Ministry, COP29: Reps Committee advocates equitable energy, Reps fault poor implementation of Renewed Hope Estate project in Akwa Ibom ,Reps call for recapitalisation of DisCos to enhance operations, Reps invite CBN Gov, banks CEOs to avert POS fraudulent activities, FCT: Reps halt Police’s ‘abrupt’ enforcement of tinted permit policy, Reps urge FG to adopt use of renewable energy solutions in MDAs, Reps seek funds for swine research institute revitalization in 2025 budget, suspend hike in telecom tariffs, Reps give 72-hour ultimatum to oil CEOs over 6.6m debt to federation, HND/BSc dichotomy, Reps recover additional m from oil companies, Reps to recover .02m royalties Reps passed 27 environmental bills out of 899 bills in two years — Spokesman

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×