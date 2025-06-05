Tinubu, Shettima mourn Professor Jibril Aminu’s death

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday paid glowing tributes to the late Professor Jibril Muhammad Aminu, a distinguished academic, statesman, and former minister, who died at the age of 85.

President Tinubu, in a statement released in Abuja, described Professor Aminu as one of Nigeria’s most decorated medical professionals and an accomplished public servant who brought brilliance and erudition to both his academic and political engagements.

“In his professional life, he earned many laurels for his grit, hard work, and expertise,” Tinubu said, listing his fellowships with the Nigerian Academy of Science, the Royal College of Physicians (London), the West African College of Physicians, and the Nigerian Postgraduate Medical College.

The President highlighted Professor Aminu’s extensive contributions to education and public service, including his roles as Consultant in Medicine, Senior Lecturer and Sub-Dean of Clinical Studies at the University of Ibadan Medical School (1973–1975), Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (1975–1979), Visiting Professor at Howard University (1979–1980), and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri (1980–1985).

Professor Aminu also served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States (1999–2003), and Senator for Adamawa Central (2003–2011). He had earlier held ministerial portfolios as Minister of Education and later Petroleum and Mineral Resources (1989–1992), during which he also served as President of OPEC and the OPEC Conference.

“Professor Aminu epitomised statesmanship and was committed to building a greater Nigeria. His passing is a profound loss to the nation, but as we grieve, we must find solace in his legacy,” Tinubu said.

He extended his condolences to the government and people of Adamawa State, praying that Allah grants the deceased eternal rest in Aljanah Firdaus and forgives his sins.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kashim Shettima led other dignitaries and Muslim faithful in observing the Jana’iza (funeral prayers) for the late elder statesman at the National Mosque in Abuja.

According to a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Shettima arrived at the mosque at 1:52 p.m. and offered prayers for the repose of Professor Aminu’s soul, commiserating with his family and loved ones.

The Vice President described Aminu’s death as a great loss to the nation, calling him an “intellectual giant” who made indelible contributions across various sectors. “It is a very sad loss. Prof. Jibril Aminu was the last of the great titans, an iconic figure who enormously contributed to the development of the nation,” he said. “He is irreplaceable. His loss is not just to the good people of Adamawa State but to the nation and Africa at large.”

Among the dignitaries present at the funeral prayers were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Yayale Ahmed; former Governors of Adamawa and Gombe States, Admiral Murtala Nyako and Senator Danjuma Goje respectively; former Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai (rtd); and former Ministers, including Professor Tahir Mamman and Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong.

Born in Song, Adamawa State in 1939, Professor Aminu’s legacy as a scholar, policymaker, diplomat, and leader spans decades and continues to inspire generations.

