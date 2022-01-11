Kidnapping on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The Lagos-Ibadan expressway has over time become unsafe for commuters and the recent kidnapping of five people by suspected kidnappers as well as the killing of a commercial driver in the process is proof that that road has become a spot for kidnappers.

As busy as the road is, kidnappers and robbers are not deterred or afraid of attacking motorists. The truth is that the situation of the road and the risks on the route require urgent attention of security agencies particularly men of the anti-kidnapping squad.

In view of this, I want to use this medium to call the Oyo and Lagos states’ anti-kidnapping bosses to work together and send their boys back to the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to curb incessant cases of kidnapping and flush out suspected kidnappers who have now made the route their haven.

These kidnappers are known to perpetrate crimes usually early in the morning and late at night; members of the public are advised to take note of this while travelling on this route.

What do we do to prevent further kidnapping along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway? The solution to the menace is for government to mobilise security agencies and send the anti-kidnapping squad back to the roads and give them what they need to discharge their duties effectively.

I also want to plead with Oyo and Lagos states to pay more attention to the road. The Federal Government of Nigeria should mandate the IGP, Baba Usman Alkali, to send more police officers to Oyo and Lagos police commands to join those on ground to fight the war against kidnappers.

Barrister Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…