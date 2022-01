EFCC recovered N152bn, $386m, £1.182m, €156,246, 1.723m Saudi Riyal, others in 2021

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, in continuation of the review of its operational activities for 2021, disclosed that it recovered the aggregate sum of N152, 088,698,751, $386,220,202, £1,182,519 and €156,246 in 2021.

A release made available to the Nigerian Tribune by the Head, Media and Publicity of the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, informed that EFCC also recovered SAR1, 723,310, R1, 900 and $1,400 between January and December, 2021.

Uwujaren further informed that the recovery basket also included a digital currency component with 5, 36957319 Bitcoin and 0.09012 Ethereum.

According to the release, Headquarters Operation dominated the recoveries with N67, 249, 744, 994, $375,662,223 and £1,151,539, closely followed by the Lagos Command, which it stated led the Naira recoveries with N70, 315,611,260, $9,286,497 and £21, 500 £21,500.

The Kaduna Zonal Command, according to the EFCC spokesman, emerged third in terms of naira recoveries with a total sum of N3, 339,405,723, while the Ibadan Zonal Command took the same position in terms of Dollar recoveries to the tune of $387,385.

Giving an overview of the performance, the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, explained that the monies included direct and indirect recoveries for the different tiers of government (federal, state and local governments), corporate organisations and individuals (victims of crime) within the year under review.

He commended the personnel of the commission for the performance, urging them to redouble their efforts to ensure that perpetrators of economic and financial crimes are denied the benefit of the proceeds of crime.

