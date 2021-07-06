Kidnapping of students in northern states worries Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, expressed concern over the kidnapping in Kaduna and Niger States, largely targeted at students.

He has therefore directed the military, police and intelligence agencies to ensure safe and early release of all victims.

This is contained In a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Monday.

While noting the ongoing deployment of additional security personnel to all troubled areas, the President urged security outfits to “act swiftly” to rescue all school boys and girls in the affected states and ensure safe return.

President Buhari said the disturbing incidents of kidnapping students, mostly in the Northern States, was already threatening to undermine efforts in boosting school enrolments in states that were adjudged educationally backward.

He called on state governments to ensure compliance with the UN-supported Safe Schools Programme, which the administration had adopted.

The President described kidnapping as cowardly and despicable, condemning it as an assault on affected families and the nation.

