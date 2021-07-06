Sports Betting Sites 2021

Sportsbook Review has reviewed more than 1,000 online betting sites since 2021, and we can help you separate the high-quality betting sites from the untrustworthy ones. Below you will see a list of all the most prominent online betting sites available in your country. Each site has been assigned a rating, from A+ to F, which gives you a broad idea of whether it is worthy of your business.

The online sports betting market is extremely competitive, and hundreds of sites are vying to win your business. It can be extremely difficult to know which online betting sites are safe, trustworthy, and reliable, and which betting sites to avoid. Luckily online-betting.org has done the hard work for you.

Our sports betting experts have reviewed more than 1,000 online betting sites since 2021 and only the most reputable, trustworthy operators have earned a coveted A+ or A rating.

What are the safest online betting sites? Which ones can you trust with your personal financial information? Which ones grade betting slips quickly and honour payouts? These are some of the details we obsess over, and we won’t recommend an online betting site to our readers until we’re certain it is rock solid.

All of the A+ to B- rated betting sites in our comprehensive online betting sites rating guide meet or exceed our minimum standards for security and safety. But we go much deeper when we review and rate online sports betting sites. Our expert reviewers create an account at each betting site and then judge it on a range of key criteria.

They analyze the value of sportsbook bonuses, the quality of betting lines offered, plus customer service and banking options. Our reviewers also delve into the reputation of each betting site, the depth of its sporting coverage, the number of betting markets it offers lines on, and if it offers Moneyline, point spread or against the spread, totals, parlays and teasers, among other types of bets. We then assign an unbiased rating to each operator. You can browse all active online betting sites on this page, choose sites with a strong rating and then use filters to find your perfect match.

The online sports betting market has grown substantially in recent years and a number of new online sportsbooks have been launched to great fanfare. It is a competitive sector and the sports betting sites must work hard to win your business. One way to stand out from the crowd is by offering a compelling sign-up bonus offer. Sports betting operators can be extremely creative when it comes to providing a bonus, and we will analyze how strong each operator is compared to their rivals.

You cannot simply take a betting site bonus at face value. A betting site might offer you up to $1,000 in free bets as a 50% bonus when you sign up for a new account, but the rollover requirement might be 10 times. A rollover requirement is an amount you must bet – graded, settled wagers only – before requesting a withdrawal.

This means you need to bet your sportsbook bonus money 10 times and still have a profit at the end of it before you can think about making a withdrawal. The true bonus is therefore 2.5% as opposed to 50%. Some betting sites offer everyone a straightforward 100% sign-up bonus, whereas others throw in all manner of stipulations on the bonus they provide. Our reviewers take all this into account when assessing the strength of each sports betting site’s bonus. We also distinguish between a free play bonus and a cash bonus when assessing the relative strengths of the gambling sites that we review. Sports betting cash bonus is more appealing than a free play bonus, as it means you keep your stake if the bonus wager at the sports betting website is successful. We will always explain the actual value of each sports betting bonus in clear terms in order to earn maximum value for anyone that wants to bet on sports.

Once you have signed up for an account, online betting should work hard to retain your business. After all, rival betting sites are constantly bidding to lure you away. Many betting sites therefore offer ongoing bonus deals, free bets and loyalty programs to keep sports bettors happy and loyal. You can often benefit from attractive reload bonuses when you visit the best sports betting sites. They are not always as impressive as the welcome bonuses at the best betting sites, but they can help you earn a profit over the course of the season while you bet online. We will also take these reload bonus deals into account when reviewing a sports betting site.