Kidnappers abduct, kill MAPOLY beauty queen

Beauty queen of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Happiness Odeh, was abducted and eventually killed by suspected kidnappers in Ogun State.

She was recently crowned queen of the state-owned institution on August 3, 2022.

The unfortunate incident was reported to have happened on her way to a film location in Ipara Remo area of the state.

The National Diploma two student was kidnapped on Thursday, raped and murdered in cold blood.

The incident was confirmed by the leadership of the Students Union of MAPOLY in a statement issued by the Students Union President, Sodiq Ajani and the Public Relations Officer, Joy Okolie.

“Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Students Union (MAPSU) announces the untimely death of Miss Happiness Odeh, a Mass Communication student of MAPOLY.

“According to reports, she was abducted along Iperu road to her destination. The deceased left Abeokuta three days ago to visit a movie location at Ipara, Ode-Remo, with the consent of her parents.

“Contrary to the rumours flying around, her death is not related to her status as the new Miss MAPOLY. She won the award on the 3rd of August and the movie location she attended has nothing to do with the beauty pageantry on campus.

“We commiserate with her family, friends and colleagues. May Almighty God grant us all the fortitude to bear this painful loss. Continue to rest in the bosom of the Lord,” the statement read.

The remains of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

The mobile line of the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola, could not be reached at the time of this report.

