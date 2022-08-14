Our leaders have disappointed God —Akinadewo

His Eminence, Reverend (Dr) James Akinadewo, is church leader of the Lagos District Headquarters of Motailatu Church of God, Oke-Ira, Ogba, Lagos and the secretary of the church worldwide. In this interview with SEYI SOKOYA, he speaks on what has become of the church as a result of bad leadership in Nigeria, among other issues.



The church for some time has been facing series of attacks, killing and kidnapping. Do you think the church deserves to be so affected by the security challenges in the country with all the prayers and crusades being organised by various denominations across the country?

Anything affecting the society affects the church because members of the church came from the larger society. It is God’s grace that has been saving us in Nigeria. Nations with less challenges are at war now, but the prayers of the saints always come handy. I think our main problem is bad leadership and it is essential we get it right, especially with the fact that we are currently preparing for another election.

Despite the role of Christians towards the development of the nation, it seems their efforts are not being appreciated. What do you think is responsible for this?

Churches are now refugee camps because government has failed in its responsibilities. People see the church as the last resort and succour, and government is doing nothing for the citizens. Cost of living is becoming unbearable. Frustration has peaked in the land such that youths now migrate to less-endowed countries. Thousands now come to church for help; no enabling environment for businesses to thrive; wrong policies stifling the people; our companies are now relocating to other countries. Our leaders have disappointed God Almighty and have become a big letdown to the citizenry.

What is the fate of the Church in the forthcoming set of leaders about to take over after the next election in 2023?

Parties in Nigeria made billions of naira through nomination forms for the post of president, senate and other elective posts recently but left our youths’ future hanging with ongoing ASUU strike which has led to the closure of tertiary institutions. This is pure time-bomb. How much will solve the ASUU problem? No progressive country handles youths like this. Some university lecturers have now become Uber drivers. I learnt that one LAUTECH student working in a hotel in Ogbomoso as a result of the ASUU strike was killed recently by kidnappers. Millions of unemployed but employable youths roam the streets. This is indeed a tragedy of leadership.

Is it true that Christians in Nigeria are maginalised?

Christians are playing their roles in Nigeria as enshrined in the Bible and our constitution, but some Pharisees and Saducees have sold out and God will expose them. Evil plans on Nigeria will not work. Christians should not marginalise themselves; they must speak out and demand for their rights.

Do you think Christians are determinants to the outcome of the 2023 general election?

As the Lord liveth, anyone contesting for any political position that will make Nigerians suffer more than this unbearable level will not get there. Christians must vote for rightful leaders.

What should the Church do to save itself from insurgency?

We need to do the right thing; stand for the truth and insurgency will end.

Are you satisfied with the state of the current Church?





We are playing our God-given roles as church and we must not relent. Christians as individuals must represent Jesus Christ as image of the church and light of the world.

Social media platforms seems to have taken over evangelism from the typical street evangelism. How will you react to this?

Jesus Christ said go ye and preach the gospel to the whole world. Social media is good, but street evangelism and one-on-one soul-winning is the bedrock, for those in the hinterlands must be saved.

Your denomination is well-rooted in the propagation of the gospel, but it is not linked either with the major white garment churches. Could you tell us the source of Mutailatu Church of God?

Motailatu Church of God is an independent church sent by God Almighty through my father of blessed memory, Saint Isaiah MoyinlorunAkinadewo, a church founded for the propagation of the gospel of Jesus Christ, spiritual fireworks and revelation, humanity charging and purpose discovery. Our international headquarters is Saint Adekahunsi Cathedral, OkeIwosan, Ondo city, Ondo State.

A list of suspected killers of the Owo massacre was released days ago by the police. What do you think should be their punishment?

Owo killers must be paraded and our law says those who kill by the sword must also die by sword.

How has the experience been as a church leader?

Experience as church leader is quite eventful. You learn daily with the help of the Holy Spirit because human beings are the most difficult to lead.

