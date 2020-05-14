Kidnapped army captain, three others regain freedom in Ondo

An Army officer and three others, who were kidnapped by gunmen along Auga/Akunnu road in Akoko North-East Local Government of Ondo State, have regained their freedom.

The four victims were rescued by security operatives in the early hours of Thursday in a forest between the boundary of Ondo and Edo states near Ibilo.

Tribune Online gathered that the kidnappers, who had earlier demanded the sum of N20m ransom for the release of the four victims, escaped from being arrested as they ran away when they noticed a strange movement in the forest.

The Spokesman of the Nigerian Army 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, Captain Ayorinde Omojokun, who confirmed the release of the four victims, said it took the combined team of the Army and other security agencies to rescue the military officer and others.

He disclosed that no ransom was paid to the criminals before they were rescued unhurt, saying the hoodlums had earlier demanded N20m ransom for the release of their victims

He said men of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure of the Nigerian Army, were drafted to the area to comb the bush before rescuing the victims.

He, however, said the security operatives are still on the trail of the hoodlums who escaped from their den where the victims were kept.

The army Captain, D.Gana, was abducted with other travellers around Auga-Akoko-Ibilo road while travelling to Ondo State from Abuja.

