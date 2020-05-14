COVID-19 pandemic: Gombe lifts ban on religious activities 

Latest News
By Ishola Michael - Gombe 
COVID-19, Gombe
Having certified that people are now complying with all protective measures put in place to check the spread of COVID-19 infection among the people, Gombe state Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa has lifted the ban on congregational prayers at mosques and churches.
While making the announcement during a meeting with religious leaders and traditional rulers in Gombe on Thursday, the Governor, however, declared that the lifting of the ban will only work with the condition that adherents must strictly comply with covid-19 preventive measures and protocols of social distancing, hand sanitizing and wearing of face masks.
The meeting which was attended by leaders of the two pronounced religions in the state was a follow up to an earlier one held last week on the same subject when the Governor directed the stakeholders to go and agreed on how to go about it.
It is expected that The Governor will address the state on this and other issues related.
Details later…

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: 950 More Nigerian Children Under Five Could Die Daily Without Urgent Action ― UNICEF
It has been observed that unless urgent actions are taken, an additional 950 Nigerian children, mostly under-five years, could die daily from preventable causes over the next six months as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts routine services and threatens to weaken the health system… Read full story

WHO Warns Coronavirus May Never Go Away As Toll Nears 300,000
The coronavirus may never go away and populations will have to learn to live with it just as they have HIV, the World Health Organization has warned, as the global death toll from the disease nears 300,000. There were also gloomy forecasts from the US Federal Reserve, which said prolonged shutdowns to stem… Read full story

COVID-19: When Eye Glasses Become Important
SCIENTISTS are still deep in the research process of uncovering all the ways in which COVID-19 can be transmitted. Now, in a new study, researchers at the University of Hong Kong have found eyes are ‘important route’ for coronavirus. The findings are challenging the widely held assumption in the earliest stages of the… Read full story

CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Gombe gov hails emergence of Murtala Aliyu as ACF Secretary-General

Latest News

Resident doctors strike: Gombe govt assures of mitigating effects

Latest News

Gombe gov pledges to support communities to harness cultural potentials

Latest News

Foundation constructs classrooms in Gombe secondary school

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More