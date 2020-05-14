COVID-19 pandemic: Gombe lifts ban on religious activities 

Having certified that people are now complying with all protective measures put in place to check the spread of COVID-19 infection among the people, Gombe state Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa has lifted the ban on congregational prayers at mosques and churches.

While making the announcement during a meeting with religious leaders and traditional rulers in Gombe on Thursday, the Governor, however, declared that the lifting of the ban will only work with the condition that adherents must strictly comply with covid-19 preventive measures and protocols of social distancing, hand sanitizing and wearing of face masks.

The meeting which was attended by leaders of the two pronounced religions in the state was a follow up to an earlier one held last week on the same subject when the Governor directed the stakeholders to go and agreed on how to go about it.

It is expected that The Governor will address the state on this and other issues related.

Details later…