BREAKING: Kehinde Ayoola, Oyo Commissioner for Environment, is dead

The Oyo State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Kehinde Ayoola, is dead. Ayoola died on Thursday morning, according to a government source.

Ayoola was said to have driven himself to a hospital about two weeks ago where Ayoola was attended to and advised to have full rest at home.

Ayoola was Speaker of the state House of Assembly in 1999 under Lam Adesina’s governorship and Ayoola became the Commissioner for Environment following Governor Seyi Makinde’s inauguration in 2019.

Details later…

