The kidnapped Chairman of Akwanga Local Government Council in Nasarawa State, Safiyanu Isah Andaha, has regained freedom.

He was released alongside his friend, Adamu Custom and two others, who were kidnapped along Akwanga-Andaha road on Monday night, after paying 10 million naira as ransom.

A source, who pleaded anonymity disclosed that they were freed by the abductors behind obsolete filling station on Bayan Dutse road, an outskirt of Andaha town.

“They were released around 9pm at Bayan dutse road and the sum of N10 million was paid as ransom” he said.

The source further said he overheard the chairman telling someone that the kidnappers were Fulani, ‘small small boys’ turning them around bush parts.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that immediately they regained freedom, they were taken to Adamu Custom’s personal residence in Andaha and later escorted by a heavy security to FMC Keffi.

Reacting to the release the the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ramhan Nansel said No ransom was paid.

“The Chairman and the person the abductors contacted confirmed to us that no dime was paid.

“They were released at about 8:40pm due to sustained pressure mounted on them by our operatives deployed on their trail.The authors of above publications should make more findings;” the PPRO said.

