As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announces dates for the bye-election across the country, Ebonyi South Stakeholders Forum has unanimously endorsed Hon Linus Abaa-Okorie, former member of House of Representatives and Labour Party aspirant, for Ebonyi South senatorial position.

Chief Ogbonnaya Onu, disclosed this in a communique issued to Journalists after the group meeting, held in Onicha local Government Area of the State.

According to Onu, the stakeholders forum decision was born out of their convictions that the Labour Party aspirant was highly competent and capable to offer quality representation in the zone.

Onu, also recalled that Abaa-Okorie as two-term member of House of Representatives changed the narrative and brought hope and succour to his constituency.

Onu said: “we have reviewed the political developments in the state and Ebonyi South in particular and we have decided to add our strong voices to it. Our decisions are far reaching as stakeholders and leaders of Ebonyi South zone.

“We have noted the calibre and competence of aspirants of all the political parties interested in the forthcoming re-run in Ebonyi South and collectively endorsed the Labour Party aspirant, Hon Linus Abaa-Okorie for the position.

“We make this decision passionately without fear of contradiction. Ebonyi South needs a popular choice who has been known in the National Assembly to represent us at this time. Hon. Linus Abaa-Okorie has shown competence and capacity to offer quality services to the zone.

“We make bold to say that in the last general election, Linus Abaa-Okorie was a popular candidate of the Labour Party who was loved by all but unfortunately his victory was marred by irregularities.

“In this endorsement, we totally distance ourselves from any other adoptions and urge all the people of Ebonyi South zone to support the ambition of the Labour Party aspirant, Linus Abaa-Okorie.”

He further called on the people of Ebonyi South zone to support the ambition of the Abaa-okorie’s Labour Party in the bye election.

