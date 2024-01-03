Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the States Governors across the country are intensifying efforts to move Nigerians out of the present economic hardship.

The Governor added that President Tinubu’s determination to provide better leadership will improve the economic situation in no distant time.

Inuwa then assured that the revitalisation of the Port Harcourt refinery will contribute to alleviating the situation by providing locally refined petroleum products for domestic consumption.

The Governor was speaking during the inauguration of the second phase of distribution exercise of food items palliatives in Gombe local government, held at the Emir’s Palace, Gombe.

He emphasised that the expansion and continuation of the Intervention is meant to complement earlier ones, aimed at alleviating the impact of the fuel subsidy removal on the citizenry.

He disclosed that the exercise is targeting over 90,000 poor, vulnerable citizens in another round of food palliative Intervention reiterating commitment to people’s welfare.

The Governor said, “Today marks the commencement of another round of statewide palliative distribution for the impoverished and most vulnerable members of our communities.

“As you are aware, since the fuel subsidy removal, we have consistently offered various palliatives to mitigate the impact on the lives of our people.

“Our recent palliatives distribution targetted over 420 thousand people across the state. While it is not our wish to continually give such handouts to the people, the current economic circumstances necessitated our intervention.

“I therefore want to emphasise that we would not cease in our efforts until we overcome the challenges of poverty among our people through the various initiatives we have put in place.”

While acknowledging that the removal of fuel subsidy has resulted in rising costs of living and economic hardships among citizens, the governor assured that Nigerians would enjoy its gains soon.

Inuwa also called on farmers in the state who have not yet harvested their crops to promptly do so before the January deadline.

He stressed that the timeline is meant to allow herders graze their cattle in line with the agreed-upon arrangement between farmers and herders as part of the numerous initiatives to mitigate the farmer-herder conflicts in the state.

The Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Palliatives Distribution Committee, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau disclosed that the exercise will cover the 2,998 polling units of the State.

He explained that the flag-off ceremony performed by the governor was a symbolism that signals the commencement of the distribution exercise across the state.

He said that a total of 25 people from each of the 2,998 polling units of the state will benefit from the statewide distribution exercise.

He added that each of the 114 political wards of the State sre allocated cartons of Spaghetti pasta and bags of rice.

The deputy governor added that, “After this statewide distribution, the state government will extend the same gesture to the already identified clubs and associations within the state.”

Jatau appealed to members of the palliative distribution sub-committees at both the local and wards levels to see the task before them as a trust which they must discharge with every sense of responsibility.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi said that the continuous distribution of relief items is part of the policy thrust of Governor Inuwa Yahaya to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of the people of the state.

The District Head of Nasarawo, Alhaji Usman Shettima, expressed gratitude to the governor for his intervention amidst the harship being faced by the people occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The community leader, scored the administration high on the maintenance of peace and security in the State, calling on the people to reciprocate the gesture by being law abiding.

The distribution exercise continues at the ward and polling units levels across the state.

