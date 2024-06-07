The Kebbi State Government has procured forty transformers and distributed them to various communities in the state capital to boost electricity supplies.

Governor Nasir Idris flagged off the distribution exercise in Birnin Kebbi at the premises of the Rural Electricity Board (REB)) with the assurance of meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the people to enjoy regular power supply.

“As a government, we must meet the yearnings and aspirations of our people. We will apply the resources of Kebbi judiciously, what you see is just the beginning, the purchase of transformers is part of my government’s agenda”, Comrade Idris narrated.

The governor was emphatic that the administration would do everything possible to enhance power supply and make Kebbi State great.

“We have now procured transformers as well as electrical appliances to install the equipment. We do not want a situation where beneficiaries of the transformers would be levied for their installation. We have made provision for whatever is required,” he assured.

“All the transformers acquired are brand new, not refurbished. My administration does not buy refurbished equipment,” Governor Idris emphasised.

He tasked all the beneficiaries not to allow anybody to touch the transformers after installation and to guard against their theft or vandalism.

