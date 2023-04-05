The Nigeria Customs and Exercise Command in Kebbi State said it generated N144,862,372 revenue, representing 164% of its monthly target despite the general elections having revenue at the end of March.

The Controller of Customs in the state, Dr Ben Oramolugo who disclosed this to newsmen in Birnin-Kebbi explained that as efforts put in place translate into positive outcomes, the Command’s revenue in the coming months throughout the year, “are hoping to meet surpassing the Command annual target of N1,058,702,466 billion.

Dr. Oramalugo recently alerted that the Command received a credible intelligent report on smuggling activities of petroleum products in Yauri area of the State ready to be snuggled out of the State through one of the waterways in Yauri.

He pointed out that the criminals who had escaped the scene upon sighting the Customs vehicle later appeared with hired thugs to resist the confiscation of the products, but men of the Customs stood their ground until reinforcement came from the Nigerian Army who helped in dispersing the crowd and a total of 304 kegs of petrol of 25 litres each were recovered from them and the filling station was instantly sealed off.

According to him, seizures made during the period under review include, 16,375 litres of petroleum products, 210 cartons of foreign spaghetti, 34 bales of second-hand clothes and 109 cartons of confectioneries among others and the estimated duty paid value of the seized items stood at N23,141,803 million.